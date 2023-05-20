Rain-activated poetry appears underfoot in Philly parks

The poems in Germantown were written by students in Germantown. The other, upcoming locations in West Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, and Kensington will feature poems written by students in those neighborhoods. They will be installed by the nonprofit workshop TinyWPA this summer and fall.

The education team focused on the haiku form, a short and simple medium easy for young people to grasp with its rigid 5-7-5 syllable structure, but expansive enough to be complex and expressive. One of Wisher’s favorites is a seemingly contradictory poem written by a fifth-grader named Tristen:

I used to be weak

I can do 14 push ups

I can stay humble

“I think it’s one of those low-risk, low barriers-to-entry kind of forms,” Wisher said. “But then there are poets like our own Sonia Sanchez here in Philadelphia who are innovators, who’ve really broken the rules and created something new. There’s this great potential to teach structure and form, but also imagination in breaking the rules a little bit.”

In keeping with the Rain Poetry’s theme of rain, the poets were given a prompt of “growth,” which they could interpret as a natural result of rainfall, or any way they wished. One of Byer’s favorites, by a fifth-grader named Kailei, has nothing to do with the natural environment but rather with family.

My hair grows

like my brother beside

me, he grows and grows

The invisible, rain-activated poems are accompanied by other pieces printed on adhesive sheets and fixed to the sidewalk, so even in dry weather there is something to read. Being exposed to the elements in public places, both the invisible and visible poems are expected to last about three months.

Byers has taken an extra step, out of concern the summer might wind up being a dry season with little rain.

“Hopefully it comes often so that the poems can be seen, but because of that we’re going to create a book and then we’ll distribute the books to all of the kids that participated,” Byers said. “Because there’s more poems written than we have room to put on the ground.”