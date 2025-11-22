Bucks County Community College names this year’s poet laureate

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Madeline Marriott is Bucks County’s 2025 poet laureate.

She’s the second-youngest poet laureate in the oldest program of its kind in Pennsylvania, housed at Bucks County Community College.

“I feel very lucky to live in a place that values poetry,” Marriott, a lifelong resident of Holland, Northampton Township, told WHYY News.

Marriott said she has always been a “lifelong, voracious reader,” and started out writing stories as a child at a desktop computer in her parents’ basement.

She first became enchanted by poetry when her dad, an English major in college, shared with her Robert Frost’s poem, “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening.”

Marriott started writing poetry in high school, and delved deeper into the craft as an English major at Lafayette College.

Her growth as a poet has been nurtured through community, she said. A monthly poetry series at The Newtown Bookshop, where Marriott works part-time, has provided her with mentorship and inspiration.

“It’s really been a privilege to be around some well-established poets from the area, hear them read their work, and read my work for them,” she said. “I’m the youngest in that group by a significant amount. And I’ve always kind of been like, ‘How do you guys title your poems?’ Like, ‘Everybody tell me how you do that.’”

Marriott said she’s also asked other attendees for their feedback on her own poems.

“I have definitely taken advantage of having their kind of prowess around, and I just love hearing them, and I love asking them questions,” she said.