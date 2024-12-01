From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The oldest poet laureate program in Pennsylvania has crowned a new winner.

Lake Angela, of Warrington Township, is this year’s top bard of Bucks County. In addition to being a poet, she’s a dancer, choreographer, translator and medieval mystic who has worked on numerous international projects through multimedia performance group, Companyia Lake Angela.

Angela said she was “honored” to be chosen from a pool of more than 50 candidates to receive the poet laureate title. She said she was particularly grateful because her winning poems are from a larger work, “Scivias Choreomaniae,” that is informed by psychiatric patients she worked with as a dance therapist, some of whom, like her, are members of the schizophrenia spectrum.

“The themes of this book are medieval mysticism, the dance cure, the abuse of the professional system, forced incarceration, patient advocacy,” Angela told WHYY News. “And most importantly, really, most importantly to me, this is about making the beautifully associative, schizophrenic language known in verbal poetic form, because poetry is the perfect medium for this.”

As the poet laureate, Angela plans to facilitate workshops for poets and dancers to translate poems into dance, a form of intersemiotic translation, which Angela has studied and received a doctorate PhD in from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Both dance and poetry, Angela said, are “ways of knowing.”

“We think maybe we have this block of words on a page and it’s permanent and unchanging because it can last as long as the paper or whatever materials it’s inscribed on will last,” she said.

But the act of reading a poem, she said, is the “animation that makes the meaning happen.”

“What I think makes poems endure across centuries and across cultures and as long as it keeps moving, is the [multiple] meaning spaces,” she said. “I call it purposeful ambiguity. The ambiguity that keeps us wondering, ‘I feel something. I feel something so strongly from this passage, and I’m not sure logically what it means.’ That’s the way dance works, too. That’s the job of the choreographer and dancers to transmit bodily, felt experience, knowledge through emotion, so we feel first and then we think.”