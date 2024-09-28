From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two former Philadelphia poets laureate have launched a poetry and public art program in Germantown designed to curb gun violence.

Healing Verse Germantown creators Yolanda Wisher and Trapeta Mason, along with curator Rob Blackson, will spend five months leading 10 workshops in the neighborhood, encouraging residents to express themselves through poetry.

Selected poems from the workshops will inform 20 new public artworks, expected to be installed in early 2026. The project is coordinated through Creative Philadelphia, formerly City Hall’s Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.

Germantown has a population of just over 41,000 and is disproportionately prone to gun violence. Last year 42 people in the neighborhood were shot to death, according to city data. This year is trending downward, seeing 19 gun fatalities so far.

“One of the things we need to talk more about is art and its impact on violence,” said the city’s Chief Public Safety Director, Adam Greer, during the launch event at Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional Library in Germantown.

“It’s poetry. People are talking. People are using their words. They’re communicating,” he said. “This is important stuff to our young people.”

Healing Verse Germantown is an extension of the Healing Verse program Mason conceived during her tenure as poet laureate from 2020 – 2021. What began as a phone line where callers could hear a rotation of local poetry anytime evolved into a neighborhood poetry workshop in Kensington.

The Germantown iteration is much more expansive thanks to a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies of New York City, which every year chooses eight art projects across the country that address public concerns. In 2021, Bloomberg supported a series of large-scale public art installations in Camden, NJ, that addressed illegal dumping.