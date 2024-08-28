From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Since being released from prison more than two decades ago for crimes related to drug addiction, Rev. Michelle Simmons has turned her formidable energies into helping other formerly incarcerated women transition back into society.

She founded Why Not Prosper, a nonprofit based in a rowhome in Germantown’s East Chelten Street. Since 2001, it has offered support and services to about 1,700 people.

Now art and artifacts from those women are on permanent display in a converted storage building behind the rowhome, christened last Friday as the Formerly Incarcerated Renaissance Museum (F.I.R.M.).

“I’m tired of people telling us about our stories and trying to write it and share it. We could tell our own stories pretty well,” Simmons said. “We’re super amazing. We work so hard. We’re so powerful, and we’re not our mistakes.”

Some objects on display were used or made by people while incarcerated, as the wall text says, to “helped individuals retain their identity”: a pair of prison-issue shorts that Joyce “Starr” Granger wore for 35 years in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections; a crocheted purple heart and handmade card that Jamila Harris was surprised with by fellow inmates on her 34th birthday, Aug. 23, 2009; a black khimar headscarf worn by Rasheeda Hyland while incarcerated.

“It was the one piece of my identity that couldn’t be stripped from me,” Hyland wrote.

The collection of materials — hung in a dense salon-style floor-to-ceiling on the museum walls — also features artwork and poetry made by people while incarcerated, and documentation for people who were pardoned and released.

“We’ve got a drill in there. You wouldn’t think that’s nothing but a drill, but that was the thing that changed that man’s life,” Simmons said. “Him being able to learn a craft and now he has a contracting company.”