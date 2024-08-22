From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A criminal record can pose a barrier to employment, especially in a STEM-related field, which requires specialized skills in technical subjects such as math and computer science. In recent years, there has been a push to provide training and support for both people serving time and the formerly incarcerated in an industry that is in dire need of a workforce.

Princeton University’s Prison Teaching Initiative is one such program that’s leading this effort. The nine-week internship, now in its eighth year, pays a stipend and offers support and academic and peer mentorship to the interns, while imparting practical experience in STEM areas.

“What we’ve been doing ever since is really creating a model of inclusive student support for formerly incarcerated interns, that we hope to scale and sustain,” said Dr. Jill Stockwell, director of the Prison Teaching Initiative at Princeton.

The National Science Foundation supported Princeton in creating a tool kit for similar STEM internships at Howard, Tulane and San Francisco State universities.