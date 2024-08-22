Princeton University offers STEM program to formerly incarcerated individuals
Since 2017, the Ivy League institution has given practical STEM experience and mentorship to students impacted by the criminal justice system.
A criminal record can pose a barrier to employment, especially in a STEM-related field, which requires specialized skills in technical subjects such as math and computer science. In recent years, there has been a push to provide training and support for both people serving time and the formerly incarcerated in an industry that is in dire need of a workforce.
Princeton University’s Prison Teaching Initiative is one such program that’s leading this effort. The nine-week internship, now in its eighth year, pays a stipend and offers support and academic and peer mentorship to the interns, while imparting practical experience in STEM areas.
“What we’ve been doing ever since is really creating a model of inclusive student support for formerly incarcerated interns, that we hope to scale and sustain,” said Dr. Jill Stockwell, director of the Prison Teaching Initiative at Princeton.
The National Science Foundation supported Princeton in creating a tool kit for similar STEM internships at Howard, Tulane and San Francisco State universities.
‘There’s so much experience here’
The 12 participants in this year’s cohort, have served dozens of years in prison combined. But they are ready to move on with their lives.
“Through things like PTI and this program, and other organizations, I’ve really been able to find that community of people who are formerly incarcerated, pursuing their education,” said Jonathan Wrenn, who is currently pursuing a computer science degree at Columbia University. “It’s just been great to have that sense of support and people you can lean on and people to look up to and people who inspire you.”
One inspiration within the cohort is Wali Palmer, a computer science major who had not touched a computer in more than two decades. He said he knew there was a lot of catching up to do.
“I have to put myself in position to help others be a part of,” he said. “I’m on a mission to build curriculums and programs that are going to help inner-city youth be more involved with STEM.”
Mary McCrary of Tennessee, who is getting ready to complete her associate degree, is grateful for the opportunity.
“Hopefully, thanks to this internship and the platform it’s already given me, it actually makes change for people who come after me who are coming out of prison to want to get an education, who want to change their life, who want to make a difference,” she said.
Stockwell said her experience with the interns has made her conclude that there are students who are currently incarcerated in New Jersey and across the country who are ready for Princeton.
“We think that Princeton has a role and a responsibility to provide the highest-quality education to incarcerated learners across our community,” she said.
