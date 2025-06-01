Being a devout Catholic at a secular college like Princeton University can be challenging. Some call it a blessing

While other students might be in class or socializing at lunch, a group of young Catholics attends Mass every weekday at noon at the Princeton University Chapel.

They sing Gregorian chants in Latin, pray and receive Communion at a side chapel — inside the huge, nondenominational Princeton Chapel — that young, devoted Catholics see as a sacred refuge in a mostly liberal and secular Ivy League environment.

“I feel that people’s faith is so strong here,” student Logan Nelson said of the dedicated Catholic space where he attends daily Mass. “It feels like a home — even more so than my own house.”

A tight-knit Catholic campus ministry at a historic chapel

The Gothic university chapel was built in 1928. At the time, Princeton says, its capacity to seat more than 2,000 people was second in size only to King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University.

Today, the chapel hosts interfaith services, concerts and weddings throughout the academic year and is known by the university as “the bridge between town and gown.”

On May 8, Catholic students were worshipping as usual at daily Mass in the side chapel when the service was interrupted by news alerts on their phones. In the Vatican, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new leader of their faith had been elected.

The Rev. Zachary Swantek, Princeton’s Catholic chaplain, told the group to gather at the Catholic Ministry office. Together, they watched on TV as the election of the first U.S.-born pope was announced.

“It was electric,” Nelson said, adding there was “uproar” in the room when Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost became the 267th pontiff. “It was so cool to see an American pope.”

Like other members of the Catholic ministry, he is hopeful that Pope Leo XIV will help bring a revival for Catholicism in America.

“I feel that there’s a resurgence of Catholicism today,” said Nelson, who was religiously unaffiliated until last year when he converted to Catholicism. “You see people who are passionate about their faith. There’s a new wave coming, and we’re going to have more converts like me, who are coming from the ‘nones.’”

Across much of the world, the number of people who are nonbelievers or unaffiliated with any organized religion has dramatically increased over the years. The people known as “nones” — atheists, agnostics, or nothing in particular — comprise 30% or more of the adult population in the U.S., according to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Princeton’s Office of Religious Life says it supports members of the school community “of any religious identity or of none.”

Being a devoted Catholic on a mostly secular campus can be challenging; Swantek says he’s never felt “more needed as a priest.”

He is proud of the tight-knit, welcoming Catholic community that he leads, and how they’ve helped recent converts come into the faith.