After decades of gradual growth, the number of Black students enrolling at many elite colleges has dropped in the two years since the Supreme Court banned affirmative action in admissions, leaving some campuses with Black populations as small as 2% of their freshman class, according to an Associated Press analysis.

New enrollment figures from 20 selective colleges provide mounting evidence of a backslide in Black enrollment. On almost all of the campuses, Black students account for a smaller share of new students this fall than in 2023. At Princeton and some others, the number of new Black students has fallen by nearly half in that span.

Princeton sophomore Christopher Quire said he was stunned when a recent welcome event for Black freshmen filled just half the room. Last year, it filled up so quickly that they needed to find extra chairs.

“If this trend continues, in three years this campus will be as Black as it was in the Civil Rights era,” said Quire, a member of the campus’ Black Student Union. “It feels like tying our feet together and telling us to restart.”

Some colleges downplayed trends spanning just two years, yet it raises questions about who should get a spot at elite campuses that open doors to the upper echelons of American life. It also emerges as the Trump administration unleashes a new campaign to police colleges it believes have quietly factored race into admissions decisions in defiance of the 2023 high court ruling.

Under scrutiny, colleges have been slower to release data

The AP analysis offers a view into 20 campuses that have released enrollment figures this fall. The national picture remains unclear as more colleges delay the release of their figures amid federal scrutiny. The AP requested data from dozens of the nation’s most selective colleges, but many that had released figures by this time last year declined to share them.

Many campuses have also seen decreases in Hispanic enrollment, though they have been more scattered and less pronounced. Trends among white and Asian American students were mixed.

Yet the erosion of Black enrollment has been clear.

Among the 20 campuses, just one — Smith College — had a larger percentage of Black students in this year’s freshman class than in 2023. Tulane University’s numbers stayed flat. The others saw sizable dips over two years, driving down Black enrollments that were often only 7% or 8% of the student body. By contrast, Black students account for about 14% of America’s high school graduates.

At the California Institute of Technology and Bates College, students who identified as Black accounted for only about 2% of freshmen this year.

At Harvard University, new figures released Thursday show a second straight year of waning Black enrollment, going from 18% of freshmen in 2023 to 11.5% this fall. Latino enrollment is also down at the Ivy League campus, while Asian American figures ticked up.

This year’s admissions decisions at Swarthmore College were made the same way they were last year, but fewer Black students applied and ultimately enrolled, said Alisa Giardinelli, a college spokesperson. She said the decrease “reflects the new legal landscape, one in which we expected to see these numbers fluctuate.”