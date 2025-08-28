From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For more than two decades, Princeton University professor Jannette Carey has provided community college students and formerly incarcerated persons with research opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.

“I think I do value it more than my teaching at Princeton,” the chemistry professor said. “It’s been a complete joy to me to be able to work with students.”

Some of her interns come through the university’s Prison Teaching Initiative, or PTI.

Now, the National Science Foundation told the university that it is withdrawing support from the program. She called the grant termination “a real tragedy.”

“The program had done a great deal of good for a good many of years,” she said. “The lost opportunities for training additional students and getting students interested in STEM who might not have been otherwise is really a loss to the whole country.”

Since January, the Trump administration has sought cuts to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. For nearly a decade, PTI was funded by various NSF grants, including through the INCLUDES Initiative, which aimed to broaden participation in STEM fields.

“That program now no longer exists at NSF because it was viewed as a diversity program,” said Jenny Greene, an astrophysical sciences professor and PTI’s faculty director. “We had plans to use our part of the money to continue building new programs across the country.”

Overall, NSF grants that sought to provide marginalized communities pathways into STEM or other undergraduate research opportunities have been cut. Rutgers University reported that $6.6 million in NSF grants have been canceled since January, including $4.7 million in Louis Stokes STEM Pathways and Research Alliance grants to the New Brunswick and Newark campuses.

Rowan University, during the same time frame, has lost $333,845 in funding for projects aimed at broadening participation in engineering education initiatives. This includes a program with Drexel University to “increase STEM degree attainment in underrepresented populations,” according to Rowan.

The scaling back on diversity, equity and inclusion programs was outlined in President Trump’s inaugural speech when he vowed to “forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based.”

But Hardwick Stiers, who is in PTI’s Coding Foundations of Research group, questions whether the administration can reach that goal by erasing programs such as the one offered by Princeton.

“If there’s only a select few in the talent pool, how do you find more talent?” he asked, adding many have not had the opportunity to learn base knowledge and prove themselves.

“When you say merit-based, you’re just saying I want to pick out of a very small pool and not even give anybody else a chance,” Stiers added.