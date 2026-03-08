From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Vincent Nguyen said he did not really care about voting when he was at North Penn Senior School. He was in high school, so why bother paying attention to civics?

That changed for Nguyen when he was 15 and started an internship at Woori Center, a Lansdale nonprofit focused on achieving socioeconomic justice and building community power. There he worked in the civic engagement program, registering voters on college campuses, in senior homes and at grocery stores.

“Once I did tabling and door knocking with them for the first time, I saw how distant people were,” Nguyen said. “That really opened my eyes to this issue in our communities, this disconnect in our communities.”

Now 19 at Montgomery County Community College, Nguyen says the experience helped him figure out the path he wanted to take in life, working toward a political or legal career. Today, he works with Philadelphia-based PA Youth Vote to inform other young people about voting and to continue the work he started in high school.

Across the Philadelphia area, college students are working to educate other young Philadelphians about the importance of active civic participation through their work with PA Youth Vote.

Getting the students started

Liza Meiris works with PA Youth Vote’s college interns as program director. Her responsibilities include driving voter registration and organizing civics education programs in high schools and colleges around the state.

Her interns work on a 14-week project of their choosing, in addition to an in-depth training program, all created with the goal of educating voters and propelling political participation.

“If a student really likes mentoring young people, then that’s what they’ll do,” Meiris said. “Or if they really like tabling, or I have one that likes data analysis or grant writing or making TikToks — whatever excites and engages them, I help them do, and then teach them leadership and civic skills within that.”

With a 20-year background of teaching history across Philadelphia, Meiris said that serving as program director has allowed her to combine her passion for education with instilling leadership skills in the next generation.

“I get to work with young people in the age group that I love, so there’s a lot of things that I love about this job,” Meiris said. “It brings it all together.”