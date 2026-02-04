From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Christopher Eisgruber, president of Princeton University, announced that the Ivy League institution will tighten its budget while investing in core priorities such as research and student support.

The change in course was part of his State of the University letter that Eisgruber posted Monday on his blog. He said a shift in endowment prospects is driving the change.

“As we emerge from a period of rapid growth, we will have to look for areas where we can consolidate or cut, both to offset rising costs (including salaries and benefits) and to support the investments required for teaching and research excellence,” he said.

From expansion to restraint and reduction

Under a 2016 strategic framework, Princeton embraced growing facilities, programs and financial aid. That era is now seemingly coming to an end.

Eisgruber said the university must pursue its mission “more efficiently, including through thoughtful decisions about when to eliminate or reduce existing programs.”