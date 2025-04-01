Trump administration halts dozens of research grants at Princeton University

The Trump administration has halted several dozen federal research grants at Princeton University, the Ivy League school said Tuesday.

The university received notifications this week that grants were being suspended by agencies including the Department of Energy, NASA and the Defense Department, according to a campus message from Princeton President Christopher Eisgruber.

The rationale was not fully clear but Princeton will comply with the law, Eisgruber said.

“We are committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, and we will cooperate with the government in combating antisemitism,” he wrote. “Princeton will also vigorously defend academic freedom and the due process rights of this University.