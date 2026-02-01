From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

This spring, to commemorate America’s semiquincentennial and the Battle of Princeton, Princeton University Library is displaying its collection of Revolutionary War artifacts and stories.

“Nursery of Rebellion: Princeton and the American Revolution” will feature items that connect Princeton and the surrounding community to the Revolutionary War era. The exhibit will open April 15 at the Ellen and Leonard Milberg Gallery at Princeton University’s Firestone Library and will run through July 12.

In addition to copies of the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, visitors can experience other artifacts from the era. Among the prominent items on display is a signed copy of enslaved poet Phillis Wheatley’s book “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral.” She is considered to be the first African American author of a published book.