Five years after it was closed, razed and rebuilt, the Princeton University Art Museum will be ready for visitors on Halloween.

The wholly reimagined museum will open for a marathon 24 hours on the evening of Oct. 31 through the evening of Nov. 1, then resume its normal hours thereafter.

“It is incredibly exciting,” said Juliana Ochs Dweck, the museum’s chief curator. She has spent the last 10 months installing thousands of pieces of art in a space that has been essentially empty of people.

“It makes it real,” she said.

A new museum had to be built because the old one was “bursting at its seams,” according to Director James Steward. Since taking the helm 17 years ago, he said attendance has doubled, with its use by Princeton students rising by 700%. The museum’s collection has also grown 30%, from 90,000 objects to 117,000.

“To add 27,000 objects in 17 years is a marker of a really active museum,” Steward said. “We had outgrown the old one.”