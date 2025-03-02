From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After five years of large-scale renovations, the Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum in South Philadelphia opened its doors to visitors Saturday.

The rowhouse, where the famous opera singer and civil rights icon once lived, shut down to visitors in March 2020 because of the pandemic. While the museum was closed, a water pipe burst, causing significant flooding in the basement where historic artifacts were displayed.

“It’s been a long road, there have been many partners and supporters who have brought us to a point where not only is the flood damage repaired, but the entire structure has been renewed,” said Paul Steinke, executive director of Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. “And that is a tribute to all of you. It is a tribute to our elected leaders who stepped forward when the call went out for help.”

The renovations cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the money was raised through donations from local and historical groups. The museum also received city and state funds.

At Saturday’s reopening, officials gathered for a ribbon cutting and a patriotic medley performed by the Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society Instrumentalists & Local 77 AFM Instrumentalists. On display is a new exhibit titled “Marian: The Philadelphia Story”, showcasing letters, photos, music and artifacts from the singer’s life. The exhibition runs through November.

Visitors also had the opportunity to view numerous artifacts that were nearly ruined by flood damage but have since been restored.

“Everything that she dreamed she could be, everything that she suffered because of Jim Crow segregation, even in our city of Philadelphia, all of that story gets told through this beautiful brand new exhibit.” said Jillian Patricia Pirtle, the museum’s CEO. “And I think at the time when our voices continue to be silenced, our history continues to be ignored and women are not uplifted like they should be, as the great leaders that we are, it is essential to tell this story now.”