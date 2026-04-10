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Two very different properties in Northwest Philadelphia are poised for historic designation.

If the nominations are approved, the train station and former chapel would join the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

That would be a win for private real estate developer Ken Weinstein, who plans to restore both buildings through adaptive reuse projects.

“Once they’re gone, these gems of our community can never be returned. And historic properties are the fabric of our community. They are what makes Philadelphia so special and unique,” said Weinstein, president of Philly Office Retail.

Mount Airy Station is one of five regional rail stations that Weinstein is redeveloping under a long-term lease with SEPTA. Acclaimed Philadelphia architect Frank Furness designed the two-story Victorian station in the early 1880s, as the area was solidifying its status as a home for commuters.

The station, which now sits along the Chestnut Hill East Line, was part of a broader branding effort that coincided with the expansion of the Reading Railroad.

Weinstein said he hopes to start construction this summer. His plans call for a mixed-use property with a commercial tenant on the bottom and residential units on top. The historic designation enables him to do that without first having to secure a zoning variance — permission to deviate from the law.

“I don’t believe getting a variance on that station would have been difficult or controversial, but it just saves us six to nine months of time,” Weinstein said.