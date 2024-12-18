Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

More than 20 years ago, SEPTA agreed to lease Richard Allen Lane Station to real estate developer Ken Weinstein. He renovated the vacant building in West Mount Airy, then brought a coffee shop to the first floor and rented the apartments above.

The historic property has been occupied ever since.

Now, amid a financial crisis, the cash-strapped authority is set to lease out five more Northwest Philadelphia rail stations to Weinstein, a deal that saves SEPTA millions while removing blight in those neighborhoods.

The SEPTA Board is expected to approve the first-of-its-kind contract during its regular meeting on Thursday, when it will vote on a related resolution.

“This is a win-win situation for SEPTA and the Northwest Philadelphia community. These five historic buildings have the potential to become community hubs – benefiting SEPTA riders and people in the surrounding neighborhoods. It is also another example of how we continue to do our part to control costs and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said SEPTA spokesperson Kelly Greene in a statement.