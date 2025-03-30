From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

SEPTA’s board of directors recently approved a deal with a local developer to lease the agency-owned property next to Conshohocken’s renovated regional rail stop for a transit-oriented development.

SEPTA’s Chief Strategy and Planning Officer Jody Holton said there was plenty of demand for a mixed-use project.

“There was significant interest in this area and a confidence in the market that they could deliver high-quality multi-family units,” Holton said.

Philadelphia-based Alterra Property Group won the competitive bid against nearly half a dozen other companies for its residential project with parking.

“We envision it as a mixed-use project that is very much in the early planning stages,” said Leo Addimando, managing partner of Alterra Property Group LLC, declining further comment.

Alterra’s ground lease is worth $600,000 in rent, which increases 3% after four years, and the 99-year-long deal is worth $332 million overall. In addition, the developer agreed to offer SEPTA revenue sharing in the project, subject to further negotiation.

But before anything is built, Alterra Property Group still needs a zoning variance from the borough of Conshohocken because residential developments were banned in 2022.

“Borough administration has reached the conclusion that residential occupancy in that area of the borough has been maximized from an emergency management perspective and planning commission perspective,” said Michael Peters, an attorney and borough solicitor, during a November 2024 meeting.