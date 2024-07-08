SEPTA is moving forward with plans to reimagine Ambler’s Regional Rail station

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Plans to redevelop SEPTA’s Regional Rail station in Ambler, where the Lansdale/Doylestown line runs, are getting closer to a reality.

SEPTA’s board of directors recently approved the transit agency to begin soliciting proposals from real estate developers about how to transform a surface parking lot in Ambler into a public transit–oriented development.

“Everybody seems to be in agreement that the use of almost five acres of land [for] just parking is a missed opportunity,” said Kenny Starr, manager of joint real estate development at SEPTA.

But the parking lot with 500 spaces near Ambler’s downtown is zoned as industrial land, which means there’s limits on what can be built there.

At least for now, a mixed use project—which would have residential and retail businesses—is not permitted at the site due to zoning code.

But that’s likely to change in the next few months as both Ambler Borough and the Montgomery County Planning Commission hash out changes to the zoning overlay, which would allow more redevelopment options.

Glenn Kucher, Ambler’s zoning code enforcement officer, said the community and officials both see the project as a big opportunity.

“Ambler is an older borough and it’s largely built out,” Kucher said. The developable land is in and around that train station.”