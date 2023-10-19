SEPTA’s plan to demolish historic Ambler Freight House delayed — for now

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ambler residents are clashing with SEPTA over an impending demolition of an old train building.

SEPTA originally scheduled razing the Ambler Freight House on Oct. 21. But, presumably due to mounting public pressure, plans to wreck the historic building have been halted for now.

In a written statement to WHYY News, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the agency made the decision to remove the structure “due to its deteriorating condition [and] the safety concerns that raises.”

“SEPTA has delayed the demolition while reviewing plans from the Wissahickon Valley Historical Society to move and relocate the structure,” Busch said.

The Ambler Freight House might not impress onlookers with stunning beauty or sheer size, but some borough residents believe that the historic structure has helped define Ambler as small town America.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 1,200 people have signed a petition calling for the freight house to be saved.

North Pennsylvania Railroad constructed the freight house in 1855, along with the train station and passenger pavilion. These three structures were once known as the Wissahickon station.