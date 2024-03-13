From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Cheltenham Township on Tuesday night unveiled a revised facilities plan, merging two opposing concepts to address its aging buildings, community centers, libraries and pools.

“The team has now developed a hybrid vision that optimizes and centralizes certain functions while maintaining community services that continue to honor a sense of place in our individual neighborhoods,” said Matthew Areman, president of the Cheltenham Township Board of Commissioners.

Like many historic townships, Cheltenham has long struggled to maintain its community assets, resulting in buildings falling short of safety codes, delayed pool openings and unsafe libraries in the winter.

“Because of past neglect, the urgency to address every one of our facilities became so increasingly dire this board determined it had no choice but to act,” Areman said during the virtual meeting.

How the township decides to move forward, renovate or consolidate has become a growing point of contention in Cheltenham.

Over the last few months, the township’s contractors — KCBA Architects, Re:Vision and Snyder Hoffman Associates — have been incorporating community feedback into their exploration of fixing the township’s dilapidated facilities. Areman described it as a “pivot.”

The new plan, referred to as Concept E, offers hybrid centralization. This proposal calls for the unification of primary library services at Wall Park, the retention of the soccer field, the reconstruction of Glenside and Conklin pools, as well as the redevelopment of its three community centers, La Mott, Rowland and Glenside.

“The other thing that we’ve been looking at is we’ve been doing some minor adjustments on the Breyer site of the municipal campus to pick up some additional efficiencies and think about flexibility for partnerships in the community,” said Drew Lavine, a partner architect with Re:Vision.

In this plan, the current public works building, the Elkins Park Library, the historic Shovel Shop and the Cheltenham Center for the Arts would all eventually be divested. Everything else would largely be renovated where it stands or partially incorporated at one of the centralized campuses on the Breyer Estate or Wall Park.

“It is a hybrid scheme because we’re still doing some centralization, but we’re also doing some stuff in the actual neighborhoods in the community,” Lavine said.