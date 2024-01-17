Edie Ceribi, president of the organization, said a large portion of the respondents are against centralization and the razing of historic buildings.

“They overwhelmingly indicated that pools, libraries and community centers should remain in the communities that they serve,” Ceribi said.

She said a little more than half of respondents did not feel that the current proposals meet the needs of the communities.

The Board of Commissioners held a tense special meeting on Nov. 16 to address the facilities plan and to highlight the benefits of consolidation such as lower long-term costs, increased sustainability and “reduced redundancy.”

For now, the proposal that aligns closest with the status quo is Option D, which calls for the establishment of a municipal campus at the existing Breyer Estate. That’s the site which currently houses the township administration building, the police station, emergency medical services building, and the tax office, renovations of the community centers, as well as the replacement of the existing pool sites. One positive of this proposal, highlighted in the report, is that it would occur entirely on township-owned land.

However, all of the proposals share some commonalities such as the creation of a new public works facility — which will cost at least $15 million. The authors of the study also recommend divesting the Cheltenham Arts Center and the historic Shovel Shop, which was originally the Rowland House.

With an estimated project cost of $50 million to $67 million, Option D is likely the cheapest short-term option. However, the contractors said it comes with higher long-term costs and that it doesn’t address the “added programmatic needs for the libraries or community centers.”

“Operating costs of this scenario could be higher than the previous scenarios due to additional staffing needs, utility costs and physical plant maintenance and repairs,” the final feasibility report read.

England, who recently ran for commissioner, said the state of the township’s assets played a role in his motivation to seek office.

“I’d like to see the timeline slow down,” England said. “We’ve had decades of neglect, particularly over the past 12 years or so — no investment in our facilities. Now all the sudden it’s like we have a fire and we’re racing forward to make this major investment. What I would like to see happen is let’s slow this timeline down.”

‘We have nothing new to offer since I graduated from here’: Cheltenham’s proposals have fans who desire change

Not everyone is a naysayer to consolidated municipal campuses.

“Why not have a centralized location where we could have really robust programming and offering and that could be utilized by a lot more people,” said Abby Brownstein, a Cheltenham native who moved back into the township with her family in 2021 from Fishtown.

Brownstein said she’s “confused” by the resistance to the proposal. She said the opposition to it feels a bit “short-sighted.”

“I think that we do need to make nicer, bigger, better facilities to attract people leaving the city and bringing in different tax dollars. We have nothing new to offer since I graduated from here,” Brownstein said. “I was really surprised to come back and notice that nothing has changed.”

Mary Russell, a longtime Democratic committee person and “devoted” Conklin Pool swimmer, said she doesn’t know what’s best for Cheltenham, “but only a few people can actually walk to those two pools and to the libraries and community centers in the township.”

“My concern is that there are a lot of people in the township we’ve not heard from. I thought the people who made comments [during the November board meeting] on the Zoom were not representative of the township as a whole,” Russell said.

Russell said she’s always thought of herself as a Cheltenham Township resident first, not a Rowland Park resident. She said it appears the rest of Cheltenham has to answer that question to the best of their ability:

“Are we Cheltenham Township as one whole township or are we a bunch of neighborhoods within the municipality of Cheltenham?”

Nick Steever, who moved to the township in 2020, said he leans on the side of having two centralized campuses.

“It’s a shame that the Tyler campus isn’t used for anything. I I think that that’s great. I think that that’s a good option, but obviously the cost of acquiring new sites have side effects of increased taxes, which we already have high taxes,” Steever said.

While he said he feels for the people in the individual neighborhoods who might lose a nearby pool, Steever said the Glenside pool is in poor condition and the overall experience has the potential to improve — even if that means centralizing it to a community campus.

“A lot of people are saying ‘it’s the tie that binds this community.’ It’s open for three months.

There’s other stuff in that community that they have and it must be awesome to live in Glenside because you can walk to restaurants, you can walk to stores, you can walk to the train …they have like a good, little city center there. I don’t think that this is going to be a make-or-break for Glenside,” Steever said.

Residents want increased communication about costs and cooperation between departments

England and Russell both expressed a desire for the school district and the township as two taxing entities to coordinate more as a possible solution to address their costly infrastructure problems.

“We have, unfortunately, a siloed situation where these two elected bodies are very focused on what their responsibilities are, but we need to see it’s time to overcome silos,” England said. “It’s time for the township and the school board to find a way to work together and develop a facilities plan that is going to include shared administrative offices.”

Some residents are worried about the price tag of this endeavor.

“I think the cost is scary — I’m not going to lie. And I haven’t seen enough information about funding, about grant processes, about what it will actually look like to our tax base. I am very curious about that,” Brownstein said.

Overall, what residents yearned for the most was simply better communication between each other and from their elected officials.

Russell said she doesn’t want to impune on anyone’s motives.

“I do think the commissioners are trying to do what they think truly is the best for the township and I think everybody who spoke is trying to do the best for the township,” she said. “I think people really do have good intentions here.”

But of course, the township will eventually have to come to a decision. It’s just unclear when that will happen.

“There’s no one good answer but there has to be a good compromise that everyone can live with,” Isser said.

The next township Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17.