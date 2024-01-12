From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education is holding off on its decision to shut down Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s surgical residency program Friday.

According to an internal memo obtained by WHYY News, Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito told staff Friday that they reached an agreement with ACGME to extend the deadline until Crozer receives a letter “detailing the concerns or citations within 60 days.”

“As a result, there will be no interruption in our Surgery Residency Program at this time, which will enable us to continue the high quality care that we provide to our patients and community,” Esposito said.

Susan Holub, vice president of communications for ACGME, confirmed the status change to “under appeal.”

If not for the extension, Crozer’s flagship hospital would have had to “orphan” its 15 surgical residents.

“This unprecedented action would have caused significant hardship to our residents and to Crozer Health,” Esposito said.