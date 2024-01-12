Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s surgical residency program granted an extension to remain open
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education will hold off on its decision to strip Crozer-Chester Medical Center of its surgical residency program.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education is holding off on its decision to shut down Crozer-Chester Medical Center’s surgical residency program Friday.
According to an internal memo obtained by WHYY News, Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito told staff Friday that they reached an agreement with ACGME to extend the deadline until Crozer receives a letter “detailing the concerns or citations within 60 days.”
“As a result, there will be no interruption in our Surgery Residency Program at this time, which will enable us to continue the high quality care that we provide to our patients and community,” Esposito said.
Susan Holub, vice president of communications for ACGME, confirmed the status change to “under appeal.”
If not for the extension, Crozer’s flagship hospital would have had to “orphan” its 15 surgical residents.
“This unprecedented action would have caused significant hardship to our residents and to Crozer Health,” Esposito said.
Lori Bookbinder, a spokesperson for Crozer, provided WHYY News the following statement:
“We are glad the ACGME agreed to keep our Surgery Residency Program open until we have the opportunity to receive additional information and submit our appeal.”
It’s unclear how the hospital lost its program accreditation in the first place.
