Pa. Supreme Court to weigh in on Delaware County Memorial Hospital closure

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will weigh in on a case involving shuttered services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital and an ongoing legal battle with its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.

The state’s highest court will review a lower appellate court’s ruling earlier this year, which upheld Prospect’s decision to close the emergency department and inpatient units at its Drexel Hill facility in November 2022.

The Foundation for Delaware County is suing hospital owners to reopen services at the hospital, which is part of the Crozer Health System.

“When the Pa. Supreme Court makes the 1 in 500 cases decision to hear an appeal, it just confirms what we’ve known all along: Prospect Medical Holdings’ decision to close DCMH created irreparable harm to the community, and an injunction needs to be issued,” said Frances Sheehan, president of the Foundation for Delaware County.

Prospect Medical Holdings has been under intense legal scrutiny since last fall for its plan to close DCMH and transition it into a behavioral health facility.

The Foundation for Delaware County has been leading legal opposition to the change in services. The community foundation was created during the initial sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health System to Prospect in 2016.