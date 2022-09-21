Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Crozer Health is planning to permanently shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, according to internal emails obtained by WHYY News.

While the building will likely remain standing under this decision, the company wants to transition DCMH into a behavioral health hospital that offers detox and inpatient services.

DCMH won’t be the only Crozer hospital experiencing a huge change. Springfield Hospital will become an ambulatory surgery center. This set up usually means that a hospital no longer offers emergency care and conducts only procedures that do not require admissions.

Because of Pennsylvania’s hospital regulations, Crozer would have to wait at least 90 days to actually make these changes. The healthcare system could have to wait as long as 180 days under a recently passed Delaware County ordinance.

Crozer’s plan will likely strip the four-hospital system in Delaware County of two of its emergency care centers. That will leave five emergency care centers in the county of more than 573,000 residents.

Springfield will begin serving as an outpatient facility by the end of 2022. DCMH will begin serving as a behavioral health hospital by spring of 2023. All other services at DCMH will be discontinued within 60 days as it begins the transformation.