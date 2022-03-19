ICU and surgical units to be shut down at Delaware County Memorial Hospital

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Crozer Health announced that it will shut down the Intensive Care and Surgical Units at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

It’s a blow to nurses, doctors and residents in the area.

Delaware County Memorial nurse, Deborah Maguire, called the announcement by Crozer Health a frightening development.

“Not only does it affect me professionally it affects me personally, being not only an employee but a member of the community,” the Drexel Hill resident tells Action News.