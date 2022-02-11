Crozer Health in talks to sell Delco hospitals, other assets to ChristianaCare

What’s important for us to know about Philly’s suburbs?

Wilmington-based ChristianaCare Health System has signed a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, from its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings.

Included in the letter of intent are all assets, real estate, and operations at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

“We are excited by the potential to join these two great organizations so that we can continue to provide the high-quality, accessible care that our communities – Delaware County and beyond – rely on,” Kevin M. Spiegel, chief executive officer of Crozer Health, said in a joint statement released by the health systems Friday morning.

“We welcome this opportunity to explore a closer relationship with an organization that shares our commitment to value and service to the community,” said Dr. Janice E. Nevin, president and chief executive officer at ChristianaCare.