ChristianaCare plans to open 2 ‘neighborhood hospitals’ in Delco in 2025

ChristianaCare plans to build two ‘micro-hospitals’ in Delaware County in 2025, the Wilmington-based healthcare system announced Tuesday morning.

In partnership with Emerus Holdings Inc., ChristianaCare’s ongoing expansion into southeastern Pennsylvania aligns its new aspirations with its previously announced mission to reopen Jennersville Hospital in West Grove as a micro-hospital, also referred to as a “neighborhood hospital.”

“We are excited to bring this new model of care to our neighbors in Delaware County,” wrote Dr. Janice Nevin, president and CEO of ChristianaCare in a statement announcing the move Tuesday. “ChristianaCare is reimagining healthcare with a focus on delivering the right care, in the right place and time, with the right health care team involved for every patient.”