ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings

Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.

A joint statement from ChristianaCare and Prospect Medical Holdings, Crozer’s parent company, said that discussions have ended without an agreement.

Crozer is transitioning back to nonprofit status, the hospital said in an open letter to employees obtained by WHYY News.

“While formal negotiations ceased, we will continue discussions on forming clinical partnerships and integration models with ChristianaCare, in addition to other healthcare providers,” the letter read.

Although there were not many specifics mentioned in the letter, Crozer pointed to outpatient care being a focus of the health care system. The company said that 60% of its revenue comes from those services.