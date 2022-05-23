“Some of Prospect’s hospitals — including East Orange General Hospital, the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Delaware County Memorial Hospital — are safety net hospitals, which are obligated to provide care to patients regardless of their insurance status. Leonard Green’s raiding of safety net hospitals is especially troubling given the service the hospitals provide to poorer patients,” the letter read.

Eileen O’Grady penned that letter to Shapiro and sent similar letters to his counterparts in other states where Prospect owns hospitals. She is a research manager for the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

“I spoke to a few of the offices. I think there was a good degree of concern in multiple states. I think each of these regulators has pretty limited authority to review and intervene in these kinds of transactions,” O’Grady said.

The research group’s letter to Shapiro went unanswered.

WHYY News reached out to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General for comment and the agency responded with a statement.

“Our office became aware of this transaction when the public did. Since the office has no jurisdiction here between a business transaction between two private entities, there was no mechanism or necessity to notify us. We are, however, concerned generally about the role private companies play in acquiring health systems, impacting communities that rely on them when these businesses show more concern for their bottom line than citizens,” the statement read.

The office added that it did not have the power to block the transaction and that Shapiro hadn’t seen the letter from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

The state Department of Health also told WHYY News that it did not have the authority to block or review the transaction.

O’Grady: ‘We finally have proof that it wasn’t okay’

Although O’Grady received varying responses from the states regarding the sale of Prospect, Leonard Green & Partners did engage with the Private Equity Stakeholder Project about the viability of their hospital chain.

“Given just how much the private equity firm had taken out of the company, they responded to us, they responded to regulators, to lawmakers, to workers, to members of the public — all the same way. They said, ‘We are well capitalized and in a great position financially to continue to support these hospitals.’ And I think that was just a blatant lie,” O’Grady said.

Prospect got on the radar of the research group in 2019. O’Grady was conducting research on private equity investments in hospital systems and found that the Prospect-owned Nix Health in Texas was being closed down.

She followed the money trail and discovered that Leonard Green & Partners was ultimately at the top of the chain of command. As she looked further into Prospect, she saw news story after news story of quality and compliance issues at its hospitals.

“Since then, I spent a lot of time researching and writing about it and got a hold of some of the financial statements for Prospect and discovered that Leonard Green and the minority owners had been piling debt on to Prospect to then pay themselves cash dividends. This is called dividend recapitalization and it’s a relatively common tactic of private equity firms to make money for themselves by piling debt onto the companies they own,” O’Grady said.

O’Grady could see in real time how the companies were siphoning money out of the hospitals. She said that no matter what the executives were telling her, concerned officials, and upset residents, the number one priority of making money remained the same.

“They were going around and telling everyone that everything was okay. Now, we finally have proof that it wasn’t okay — and they have basically gotten away with it and left these hospitals and these communities holding the bag,” O’Grady said.