In low-turnout Pa. primary, location and luck may have mattered more than policy

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Location, reputation, demographics, and pure luck may have mattered more than policy differences in Pennsylvania’s row office primary elections this week.

Tuesday saw a major upset in the Democratic race for state treasurer and a decisive win in a crowded Democratic attorney general field by a candidate who brought statewide name recognition — but not much cash — to the race.

With the fields settled for November’s marquee presidential and U.S. Senate races, turnout for the Democratic and Republican primaries was low, according to election administrators. The voters who did show up often said they felt unprepared and uninspired.

Susan Moore, a 79-year-old Democratic voter in Coatesville, told Spotlight PA she tries to vote every year but “almost forgot about it” this time.

She said voting rights, women’s rights including abortion access, keeping Medicare and Social Security intact, and health care are her top priorities. Leaving the polls Tuesday, Moore named two local lawmakers she likes: state Rep. Dan Williams and U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, who both had uncontested primaries. But she didn’t recall who she had cast a vote for in the contested attorney general’s race.

“Usually I try to know a little bit more,” she said.

In such a low-information environment, unexpected things happen, political observers told Spotlight PA. That includes the night’s biggest surprise: the upset win by Erin McClelland, a small businessperson and former project manager for the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, over party-endorsed state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie County for the Democratic nomination for treasurer.

The margin of victory — 54% to 46%, according to unofficial election returns — was even somewhat shocking to McClelland herself.

“The stars couldn’t have aligned more perfectly,” she said Wednesday in an interview with Spotlight PA.

A low-key election allows another old-school factor to influence Pennsylvania’s results, said Ben Forstate, an Allegheny County-based Democratic political operative: regionalism.

“In low-information primaries in Pennsylvania, geography is still supreme,” Forstate told Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvanians’ ballots include a candidate’s home county, and the result of this quirk can be seen throughout each major party’s contested row office races. All but one candidate won their home county.

That helps explain why, in the crowded five-way Democratic primary for attorney general, the win went to the candidate who recently had the least cash on hand: former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale of Allegheny County.

He received nearly 36% of the statewide vote, according to unofficial returns, with his next-closest opponent, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, capturing just over 20%.

DePasquale was the sole candidate who had previously won statewide office — he did so twice — and benefited from being the only contender who was not based in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The former auditor general won much of central and western Pennsylvania, Mustafa Rashed, a Philadelphia-based Democratic political operative, told Spotlight PA. “It’s fascinating he had all that territory to himself.”

The outcome of the Democratic race for auditor general was less surprising, with party-endorsed state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia easily beating Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley by a margin of 64% to 36%, according to unofficial results.

The Republican row office races were less contentious. The races for treasurer and auditor general both featured uncontested GOP incumbents seeking reelection: Stacy Garrity and Tim DeFoor, respectively.

Unofficial results show that in the contested GOP primary for attorney general, party-backed candidate Dave Sunday, the York County district attorney, easily dispatched state Rep. Craig Williams 70% to 30%. Williams carried only his native Delaware County.

“Having support from different parts of the party, different areas of the party, different regions is just a wonderful thing,” said Sunday, whose campaign was financially supported by many GOP power players.

The establishment support appeared to matter as voters made decisions in the low-information race.

Joanne Dissinger, an 84-year-old voter in Lancaster County, said she voted for Sunday after she received a mailer advising her to vote for him and her local state representative, Bryan Cutler.

The mail led her to believe Cutler, whom she supports, had endorsed Sunday. However, Cutler had endorsed Williams, which surprised her.

Sarah Martin, a registered Republican and self-described “libertarian conservative” in Coatesville, said she felt unprepared and found it hard to find information on the candidates.

However, she voted for Sunday after taking advice from “friends whose opinion mattered.”