Who is Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro? Full biography, key accomplishments, controversies and more

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has emerged as a top contender for the vice-presidential nod following President Joe Biden’s stunning announcement that he is dropping out of the 2024 race and endorsing Kamala Harris to take his spot on the ballot.

Shapiro, 51, was elected Pennsylvania’s governor in 2022 and assumed office in January 2023. He is a moderate Democrat whose career trajectory has seen him move from congressional aide to Pennsylvania’s chief executive, all within two decades.

Already, top elected Democrats in Pennsylvania like state House Speaker Joanna McClinton and party leaders like Philadelphia Democratic chair Bob Brady have endorsed Shapiro as a possible vice presidential pick, citing his wins in a divided General Assembly and electoral success in a key swing state.

Shapiro, so far, has stayed silent on whether he’s discussed a potential nomination with state and national Democrats. A spokesperson declined to comment to Spotlight PA about the speculation.

The governor is scheduled to make a public appearance Monday afternoon in Pittsburgh, where he is sure to face a barrage of questions regarding his plans.

If Shapiro were to be tapped as a vice presidential candidate, he would be able to campaign while simultaneously serving as governor.

Who is Josh Shapiro?

The son of a pediatrician and educator who grew up in Philadelphia’s suburbs, Shapiro initially planned to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a doctor. But a few months into his freshman year at Rochester University, he nearly flunked his organic chemistry class. Around the same time, his dream of playing college basketball was shattered when he was cut from the university’s basketball team.

A knock on his dorm room door not long after would end up launching his career in public service, and later, politics: It was a fellow student, asking him if he would run for student government. He did — and won.

He hasn’t lost a bid for public office since.

In his 20s, he worked as a congressional aide on Capitol Hill while also getting his law degree at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

In 2004, he ran for a seat representing Montgomery County in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives. He won, and remained in the state House for four two-year terms, during which he came to be known as a policy wonk and, later, a strategist who helped Democrats cement a razor-thin voting advantage in the chamber.

His first statewide run for office came in 2016 when he launched his successful campaign to helm the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which had just come off four tumultuous and scandal-plagued years under Democratic predecessor Kathleen Kane.

He ran for governor in 2022 against a Trump-endorsed candidate, state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin). Shapiro cast the race as a referendum on preserving democracy and constitutionally protected freedoms, including the right to abortion.

Again, Shapiro handily won the election and, in the process, shattered records for the most money ever spent on a governor’s race in Pennsylvania.

Shapiro, an observant Conservative Jew, has frequently said that his faith played prominently into his decision to enter public service.

What are Josh Shapiro’s key achievements?

Many of Shapiro’s key achievements came while he was Pennsylvania’s attorney general.

His office investigated the role of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors in the nation’s opioid crisis, and prosecuted natural gas companies.

But his legacy there was irrevocably shaped by his office’s scathing grand jury report on child sexual abuse and its coverup in nearly every Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania. The investigation — which Kane, his predecessor, had initiated — sparked similar inquiries across the nation and landed Shapiro on television screens across the globe.

As attorney general, Shapiro positioned himself as a foil to the values and policies of Trump and his administration.

He joined other Democratic attorneys general in suing the administration over its family-separation policy for migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border; and over a rule that would have allowed employers more leeway in denying birth control coverage mandates under the Affordable Care Act.

Shapiro’s office was also the one in court defending Pennsylvania’s election results, which came under attack by Trump and his surrogates in the weeks after Trump’s loss to Biden in the 2020 election.

Less than two weeks after Shapiro took office as governor, he had to contend with a crisis when a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, less than a mile from Pennsylvania’s border, and released thousands of tons of toxic chemicals.

Then, amid state budget talks, an overpass on I-95 suddenly collapsed after a truck fire. The bridge was used by tens of thousands of Philadelphia commuters every day, and its failure required Shapiro to coordinate a temporary replacement in less than two weeks while under national scrutiny.

The speed with which the highway was rebuilt, and Shapiro’s visibility during the project — hovering over the collapse in a helicopter, setting up a construction live stream, holding enthusiastic media briefings — won him national attention.

As governor, Shapiro has negotiated two budgets with Pennsylvania’s divided state legislature — the only in the country — that dramatically increased funding for public education.