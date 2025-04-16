From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Senate leaders have rejected two of Gov. Matt Meyer’s nominees to the Port of Wilmington’s board, in the latest twist in a monthslong fight to control the direction of the state’s port.

The Diamond State Port Corporation, a quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, has been seeking to build a $635 million container terminal at the Edgemoor property on the Delaware River. Supporters say the project will bring good-paying union jobs. But construction has been delayed by legal battles from the Philadelphia Regional Port Authority and ports affiliated with Holt Logistics Corp., whose affiliates operate terminals in Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Meyer and Senate Democrats have fought over whether Meyer could withdraw names submitted by Gov. Bethany Hall-Long during her two weeks as governor after Gov. John Carney resigned early to become mayor of Wilmington. Senators moved on her nominees while Meyer threatened legal action as the administration, nominees and lawmakers traded insults. Both sides ultimately turned to the courts to decide the issue.

The Delaware Supreme Court sided with Meyer in its advisory opinion, saying he could withdraw the names.

State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend and Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman said in a statement late Monday night that “the Port of Wilmington is at a critical juncture” and “the Senate believes this moment calls for different voices on the board.”

Meyer declined to comment on their decision to reject the two names.

On Wednesday, the Senate is scheduled to hold a hearing for port union leader Ronald “Kimoko” Harris, former DuPont executive David Burt and Robert Jerry Medd, former chair of the Delaware Board of Pilot Commissioners. But Senate leadership told the Meyer administration they would not move forward with Jen Cohan, president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Delaware and former state transportation secretary, and former port Executive Director Eugene Bailey.