This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware’s new governor, Matt Meyer, is in his first couple of months in office. He’s already issued an executive order to increase transparency in office, declared a “literacy emergency” after Delaware saw record-low eighth-grade reading scores and released guidance on immigrant student rights.

In a wide-ranging interview with WHYY News last month, Meyer discussed a variety of issues, including the Port of Wilmington, court reform, transparency, labor unions and working with President Donald Trump’s administration.

The conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

WHYY News: You have issued an executive order on transparency. What kind of plans do you hope state agencies come back to you about being more transparent?

Gov. Matt Meyer: First of all, we’ve got to be transparent and accountable to the public. The public has a right to know every dollar that we spend is their money. It’s your money, it’s my money. And the days of trying to hide various things that are going on have to be in our past, so that’s sort of the first thing, just complete transparency. The second piece is about high-quality government, making sure we’re looking at the functions that government performs and making sure we’re performing them in efficient ways.

WHYY News: There is legislation creating an inspector general that’s currently sitting in the Senate executive committee. Do you support that legislation?

Meyer: I don’t know if we’ve taken a position on that legislation yet. We either support it or will support some tweaked version of it, but I believe strongly it is time for an inspector general in Delaware.

WHYY News: Some companies, including Meta, Dropbox and Pershing Square Capital Management, have discussed incorporating elsewhere. What can you do as a governor to keep companies in Delaware? (Note: Since this interview took place, state lawmakers introduced legislation to make changes to Delaware corporate law that would limit lawsuits against corporate leaders.)

Meyer: Delaware is unquestionably the preeminent jurisdiction for incorporation, not just in the country, but in the world. Two-thirds of the Fortune 500 are incorporated in Delaware. Eighty-one percent of the United States’ initial public offerings, IPOs, last year in 2024 were Delaware incorporated companies. We’re at nearly 2.2 million entities registered in the state. That’s more than double the entire population of our state. That’s a record. So this conventional wisdom, or this idea in the press that the Delaware franchise is somehow in trouble, is not really accurate.

Now, having said that, to retain our competitive advantage in the 21st-century world, we need to take action, and we need to take action quickly. We’re talking to many of the leading corporate attorneys across the world, and identifying what is going well with the Delaware corporate franchise, and things that need to be addressed or improved.

There’s no doubt that there’s some dissatisfaction in many circles, particularly in C-suites. Directors and officers of some of the largest companies in the world have some dissatisfaction with our state’s business court, the Chancery Court. Now it’s clear in almost every case, they say we are still the preeminent place, but it’s certainly come under threat. So what we’re doing is working to understand what some of those issues are. Sometimes they’re relatively minor judicial procedural issues, and sometimes they’re more serious issues that require legal change.

WHYY News: Does this mean that Delaware should add an additional income tax bracket?

Meyer: I have been very clear that I don’t think that when it’s time to raise revenue, I don’t think it makes sense for families making $70,000 a year, Delaware families, to be paying the same state tax rate as families making $70 million a year, and I still stand by that.