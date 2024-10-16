19 exemptions

There are 19 exemptions that Delaware government agencies and public entities can use to withhold documents from the public. Those include criminal records, investigative files and autopsy records. That means police reports, inmate causes of death and restitution paid to victims are excluded from public disclosure.

When an exclusive WHYY News report revealed in May that a former state worker stole more than $181,000 in federal and state taxpayer funds last year, Delaware State Police denied a request for the police report, despite it closing its investigation that August. Former unemployment insurance administrator Michael Brittingham had also been convicted of stealing from his homeowners association during his employment with the state Department of Labor, but the Delaware Superior Court denied WHYY News’ request to get the amount of any restitution he paid back to his victims.

WHYY News also reported in July that former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long’s campaign requested Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence keep a report concluding she repeatedly broke campaign finance law confidential as an “investigative file” despite being informed that it was subject to the FOIA. In emails obtained through the FOIA, Albence told Hall-Long he did not “intend to publicly post or release this report” unless he received an open records request.

“That is definitely an appearance of impropriety,” Flaherty said. “If you’re a subject of investigation, you should not be lobbying to have incriminating documents kept from the public view.”

Ramone said he’s seen FOIA requests be delayed or slow-walked, but said he’s not implying it’s being done on purpose. He said there’s also a problem with people taking advantage of the FOIA process and making large numbers of requests.

“I’m here to make sure the process is fair, open, equitable and safe,” he said. “I believe the more we can open the doors, we should continue to open them until the point that they’re not fair, they’re not equitable and they’re not safe.”

Meyer said he would direct his administration to review the exemptions to make sure they’re not being misused.

“I can think of situations where we would want some FOIA protections, or for situations under investigation,” he said. “But I think it’s being too often used today to withhold information that the public has a right to know.”

Both gubernatorial candidates said they supported more transparency around lobbyists and disclosure requirements. Both also support the creation of an Inspector General Office to investigate waste, fraud and abuse. State Sen. Laura Sturgeon sponsored legislation on that earlier this year, but it died in committee.