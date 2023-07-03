Within days of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd in May 2020, a chorus of Delaware police reform advocates began demanding an overhaul of the state law that for nearly 40 years has shielded police disciplinary records from public scrutiny.

At the time reformers vilified the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, known as LEOBOR, as a statute that serves to protect the identity of rogue cops and keep their corrupt behavior secret.

A three-year effort to overhaul the law finally paid dividends last week. With only one dissenting vote, the General Assembly passed a bill that will require the state to publicly release the names of officers who commit selected violations of agency policies, as well as a narrative of their actions. Gov. John Carney is expected to sign it into law.

The actions covered under the bill include the use of force that results in serious physical injury, sexual assault, sexual harassment, dishonesty, and domestic violence. The information must be posted within 60 days of the investigation’s completion on the website of the state’s Criminal Justice Council. Accounts of officers who fire their weapons, even if they don’t violate agency policy, must also be posted.

That public account must include a “complete description of the facts, steps taken to further an investigation, evidence collected’ and the conclusions, according to the bill. The names of officers except those in domestic violence cases must also be included, as well as any discipline and their job status.

In addition, all Delaware law enforcement agencies must tell the Criminal Justice Council how many public and internal complaints they received, how many were formally investigated and resolved informally, and the disposition of all formal probes. That aggregate information also will be shared with the public.

The chief House sponsor, Democratic Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown, hailed the reform bill as a “serious and meaningful step in the right direction after several attempts to make progress on this issue’’ of bringing transparency to police misconduct.

The chief Senate sponsor, Democrat Tizzy Lokman, said it will help Delawareans “differentiate between honest police officers upholding their oath and bad apples whose actions spread fear and distrust among our neighbors.”

In an ironic twist, however, reform advocates such as the state’s NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union chapters and the Wilmington Metropolitan Urban League have almost universally panned the measure as a weak first step in holding rogue officers and agencies who protect them accountable.

Meanwhile, police unions and agencies, who spoke out against changes to LEOBOR three years ago, have endorsed the measure.

John Reynolds, the ACLU’s deputy policy and advocacy director, asserted that despite the first substantial changes since the law was enacted in 1985, the system really hasn’t changed.

“This is not creating a pathway to true transparency,” Reynolds told WHYY News. “I don’t see what’s worth a large celebration. We still have a system that is going to be continuing in the same exact way, with police policing themselves. That was one of the very primary things that community members said needed to change in Delaware.”

Reynolds says police still have the ultimate power to decide whether to investigate a citizen’s complaint, conduct a formal or informal probe, and substantiate or reject the allegations.

“All that this bill is changing is that if police substantiate one of a small number of categories of complaints, the police then decide what or how they should summarize their activities and their investigation.”

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in June, Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office endorsed the bill, as did representatives of several police agencies.

One was Richard McCabe, who heads the New Castle city police and is a leader in the Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police. McCabe read a supportive statement from Jamie Leonard, who heads the Delaware Fraternal Order of Police union.

Leonard’s letter said the group had three goals — transparency, educating the public, and building trust.

“We wanted to lift the veil of secrecy that so many believe surrounds our profession,’’ said McCabe, reciting the letter. “We want to provide access to information that includes names on cases where we believe our officers fell short of the standard expected by our agencies, by other officers, and by our community.”

“We recognize change is difficult, but necessary,’’ McCabe continued. “This bill represents impactful change.”