Fight at popular Delaware beach pizzeria leads to assault, official misconduct charges for off-duty state trooper
“Video evidence raised concerns about the accuracy” of trooper William Walker’s account of the violent encounter, the state police superintendent says.
Off-duty Delaware state trooper William Walker was dining in the Nicola Pizza restaurant near Lewes in January when a fight broke out between two other patrons.
After the combatants separated, Walker followed one outside and, according to prosecutors, started another fight.
After identifying himself as a police officer, even though he wasn’t in uniform, Walker allegedly dragged the man back into the pizzeria by his neck, using a wrestling hold.
Walker, a 23-year veteran who holds the rank of master corporal, forced the man onto a bench, prosecutors said. Walker then allegedly jerked him up by his shirt, punched and knocked him to the ground, where he kicked him several times.
Other customers tried to intervene, but Walker didn’t stop and even pushed one to the ground, prosecutors said. The man Walker allegedly beat was taken to nearby Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated for cuts and bruises.
The violent encounters on Jan. 30 at the popular beach restaurant triggered a nine-month investigation by state police and the Division of Public Trust in Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office.
That probe culminated this week, when a Superior Court grand jury indicted Walker on charges of felony and misdemeanor official misconduct, third-degree assault, offensive touching and filing a false report.
Walker disputed the state’s account in a brief written statement issued by his lawyer.
“Trooper Walker witnessed a severely intoxicated individual commit an assault against a restaurant patron. That same severely intoxicated individual then assaulted Trooper Walker,” wrote defense attorney John Denney. “We look forward to presenting the whole truth in court.”
Denney, who formerly headed the Division of Public Trust, would not elaborate.
Walker’s alleged assault victim, Jerry Hodge of Cecil County, Maryland, was initially arrested and charged with assaulting Walker and the man he was originally fighting, plus disorderly conduct, but prosecutors later dropped the case against him. Hodge would not comment on the incident, nor would anyone from Nicola Pizza.
Prosecutors said Walker did tell troopers at the scene that he had been attacked, but didn’t identify Hodges as his assailant. Instead, according to prosecutors, Walker said the “intervening” patron he had allegedly pushed to the ground had attacked him. That man, Charles Copeland of Townsend, was briefly detained but was not charged. Copeland would not comment.
But the state police superintendent, Col. William Crotty, said after the indictment was issued that “video evidence raised concerns about the accuracy” of Walker’s account “and the level of force utilized.”
Walker was suspended with full pay and benefits while authorities decided whether any charges were merited. The trooper earned $225,400 in 2024, including overtime pay, and this year his annual salary is $167,000.
State police also referred the matter to the Division of Public Trust “for independent review,” Crotty said, adding that he holds “troopers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.”
Jennings said in a written statement that “we expect all Delaware law enforcement to uphold their oath to serve and protect. We will prosecute this case, and every case, with the utmost care. I am deeply grateful to our team, and to the Delaware State Police for their swift response and thorough cooperation.”
Referring the matter to prosecutors shows “our commitment to accountability, transparency, and maintaining public trust,” said Crotty, who added that Walker “remains suspended while the judicial process moves forward.”
Walker turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, and was released on his own recognizance, said Caroline Harrison, spokesperson for Jennings. Harrison said a case review is scheduled for Dec. 9.
If convicted of all five charges, Walker faces up to eight years and one month behind bars but no mandatory prison time.
