What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Off-duty Delaware state trooper William Walker was dining in the Nicola Pizza restaurant near Lewes in January when a fight broke out between two other patrons.

After the combatants separated, Walker followed one outside and, according to prosecutors, started another fight.

After identifying himself as a police officer, even though he wasn’t in uniform, Walker allegedly dragged the man back into the pizzeria by his neck, using a wrestling hold.

Walker, a 23-year veteran who holds the rank of master corporal, forced the man onto a bench, prosecutors said. Walker then allegedly jerked him up by his shirt, punched and knocked him to the ground, where he kicked him several times.

Other customers tried to intervene, but Walker didn’t stop and even pushed one to the ground, prosecutors said. The man Walker allegedly beat was taken to nearby Beebe Medical Center, where he was treated for cuts and bruises.

The violent encounters on Jan. 30 at the popular beach restaurant triggered a nine-month investigation by state police and the Division of Public Trust in Attorney General Kathy Jennings’ office.

That probe culminated this week, when a Superior Court grand jury indicted Walker on charges of felony and misdemeanor official misconduct, third-degree assault, offensive touching and filing a false report.