From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Alexander Molina attended a “Beer Olympics” party last summer at a friends’ home in Delaware, he never expected to be choked to the point of unconsciousness, as well as covered in cuts and bruises with a banged-up shoulder, after being attacked by an off-duty police officer.

But that’s what Molina, a friend and state police say occurred that July evening — that Molina was assaulted by Master Cpl. Justin M. Caserta. Molina also contends in a lawsuit filed last month that he was the victim of the drunken cop’s unprovoked and violent outburst of homophobic violence.

Caserta, a 44-year-old veteran cop who in 1998 was Delaware’s high school football defensive player of the year, faces trial next month for third-degree assault.

Molina’s lawsuit, filed in Superior Court, adds accusations not in the arrest warrant, charging that Caserta’s actions amounted to a “hate crime” because he was attacked for being gay.

Molina, 25, was having an “innocent conversation” with the host’s daughter and Caserta’s 16-year-old son, the lawsuit alleges, when Caserta, “visibly intoxicated and driven by baseless paranoia, perceived this innocent interaction as a threat to his son, fueled by his own prejudices against Molina’s sexual orientation.”

“Get the f*** away from my son. He’s a minor,” Caserta shouted, according to the lawsuit and an account Molina gave WHYY News in an interview.

Then Caserta, who at 6 feet tall and 200 pounds is much bigger than Molina, dragged him outside, threw him to the ground and began choking him, police and Molina said.

Other partygoers pulled Caserta off Molina and the off-duty officer soon returned to his home in the same neighborhood where the suds-soaked bash was held, the lawsuit says.

Molina reported the incident to state police the next day. The assault charge was filed in August.