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Content warning: This story includes the topic of unlawful sexual contact.

An employee at a store in a tiny, rural Delaware town was telling a police officer about a shoplifting incident there when, according to court records, he suddenly began making sexual comments toward her.

He allegedly told her he wanted to touch her breasts. She told him not to do it, but she said he put his hand under her shirt and bra and groped her anyway.

She was scared, but the man was wearing a badge and his police uniform, so she didn’t scream, she later told another police officer. She just shut down.

Then the officer told her to take him down the aisle where the shoplifting occurred. But on the way, seeing there were no cameras, the officer allegedly put his arms around her waist. This time she pulled away, court records state.

The officer also offered to give her a ride home, but she drove herself. After she got home, however, she and a relative allegedly watched a patrol car with the same cop inside drive by several times, once with the lights off, and park nearby.

Those incidents, which transpired over a few hours on the night of Jan. 7 in the western Sussex County town of Delmar, led to the arrest of 26-year-old Delmar police officer Darrell T. Powell Jr. last week.

Powell’s alleged crimes in the store and outside the woman’s home were detailed in Delaware court records obtained by WHYY News with an open records request. Those documents also describe a second, eerily similar set of alleged crimes at another Delmar store committed by Powell, a nearly four-year veteran of the town’s police force.

The allegations against Powell had only been briefly described by the Attorney General’s Office in a news release this week. WHYY News is not naming the stores or the nature of their businesses to protect the identities of the alleged victims.

The second series of incidents began, police said, when Powell took a liking to a woman at another store where he investigated a shoplifting report in July. He visited her regularly while on duty, telling the woman she was “eye candy” and making inappropriate remarks about her body, court records show.

Powell even pulled her car over once but didn’t ask for her license and registration, saying instead he “just wanted to see what she would do” if he stopped her, court records show.

Then on Feb. 24, according to court records, he also physically violated the second woman.

That day Powell walked into her store, wearing his uniform and carrying his police-issued firearm. The woman was on a ladder in a back room when he rubbed her buttocks with his hand, court records state.

She told him to stop, but a few minutes later, while she was in the store, he grabbed her again in a sexual manner, and she pulled away, police said.

Powell was taken into custody last week and is being held on $27,500 cash bail at Sussex Correctional Institution on two counts each of felony official misconduct and misdemeanor third-degree sexual contact, as well as one count each of felony stalking and offensive touching, a misdemeanor.