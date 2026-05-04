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Delaware Pastor Tony Neal said he turned his life around in the early 1990s after leaving prison. But his criminal record prevented him from being allowed to attend his son’s U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony in 2014.

“That was hurtful,” the Georgetown resident said. “One of the greatest moments of my life [and] because of my past, it seemed like my kids had to pay for it, and I just felt it wasn’t right.”

A criminal record can be a barrier in many areas, including employment, housing and education. The 2021 Clean Slate Act aimed to give Delawareans a second chance by automatically expunging low-level offenses from their records. The goal was to expand access to jobs and living wages so families could rise out of poverty.

But the promise of Delaware’s Clean Slate Act has yet to be realized almost a year and a half later because state police have not automated the process, leaving hundreds of thousands of individuals unable to move on from their pasts. This is while a similar law in Pennsylvania clears millions of cases annually. The situation has outraged criminal justice reform advocates, civil rights groups and even Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer.

“It’s reprehensible that in 2021 we passed a law to automatically expunge records, and here we are in 2026 talking about how it still hasn’t gotten done,” Meyer said last week on “Ask Governor Meyer,” a call-in show hosted by WHYY and Delaware Public Media.

Delaware advocates lament lack of progress

The Clean Slate Initiative is a national bipartisan effort to pass record-sealing laws in all 50 states and in Congress. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have passed versions of it, with Pennsylvania being the first state, with implementation starting in 2019. Delaware passed it two years later.

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security had three years to prepare for the law’s implementation in August 2024, including developing the processes to automatically expunge records on a monthly basis. Delaware expunges or destroys the records, while Pennsylvania seals them from public view.

The Delaware Criminal Justice Information System estimated that 290,980 adults with 594,537 cases would immediately be eligible, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Charges eligible for a free automatic expungement include marijuana possession, underage drinking, some misdemeanors and a few felonies. Some offenses can be removed immediately, and others require a waiting period.

Delaware has cleared fewer than 19,000 cases since August 2024, with other states far outpacing that rate. Pennsylvania sealed over 34 million cases in its first year.

That’s because the Delaware State Bureau of Identification, where criminal history information is centrally stored, is manually reviewing each case that has been identified as eligible for automatic expungement. That’s leading to just a fraction of eligible cases being approved.