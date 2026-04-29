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When former Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeSean Jackson became Delaware State University’s head football coach last year, he promised a winning culture defined by physical play, discipline and a “dog mentality.”

The California native, who had never been a head coach at any level, began by recruiting several standout players and a coach from his home state, creating a West Coast-to-Delaware pipeline.

Then Jackson got down to business at the Dover campus, where the Hornets hadn’t had a winning season since 2012 and had gone 2-21 the previous two years.

The team immediately thrived under Jackson. They went 8-4 and made it to the championship game of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Hopes are high for the coming season.

But last week, as the Hornets concluded their spring practices, a player who says he suffered serious injuries in a bloody locker room altercation with a teammate last season filed a lawsuit that accused Jackson of instilling a “tough guy” philosophy and a “gang-associated mentality” among the players.

The lawsuit also accused Jackson of bringing in players, such as California native and starting defensive back Anthony Hebert, who posed a “serious risk of harm” to other players.

Malachi Biggs claims in the 62–page Superior Court filing that, three days before the MEAC championship game in November, Hebert put him in a “chokehold” and ignored his attempts to “tap out.” Instead, after Biggs lost consciousness, the lawsuit claims that Hebert dropped him to the hard locker room floor.

Biggs landed on his face. The fall shattered his jaw, ripped his chin open, severed a tongue ligament and caused “irreparable damage to at least one dozen teeth,” the lawsuit said. Biggs has already undergone “numerous, painful surgeries,” bone grafting, tooth extractions and other invasive dental procedures, and his injuries will require years of additional treatment, the lawsuit said.

Biggs, who is represented by Morgen & Morgan, one of the nation’s largest personal injury firms, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages from Delaware State, Jackson, Hebert and two other football team officials.

The lawsuit charges negligence against the university, Jackson, football operations director Jane Hicks and assistant coach Travis Clark. Clark coaches the team’s safeties, the position played by both Hebert and Biggs.

Clark has been a mentor to Jackson since his childhood and gave him his first coaching job in 2024 — as his offensive coordinator at a high school in Long Beach, California, the coastal town where Jackson first shone years before as a speedy scholastic receiver and deep threat.

The lawsuit also accuses the university of negligence in the training and supervision of the football staff, charging that administrators knew or should have known that Jackson, Clark and Hicks “were unfit, incompetent, careless, or otherwise posed unreasonable risks of harm” to Biggs and other players.

The football staff “created and promoted an unsafe environment in the locker room by permitting and utilizing gang-related language, promoting a violent culture — either overtly or through acts of omission, failing to properly discipline violent player behavior, and allowing dangerous acts of bullying and assault under the guise of ‘horseplay,’” the lawsuit said.

Delaware State President Tony Allen, who trumpeted his hiring of Jackson to revive the moribund football program, did not respond to an inquiry from WHYY News about the allegations.

“The university does not comment on pending litigation,” school spokesman Carlos Holmes said in a statement emailed to WHYY News.

Efforts to reach Jackson were unsuccessful. But in a statement that Jackson posted on social media, he denied the essence of the allegations without addressing the confrontation between Hebert and Biggs.

“I take the safety, wellbeing, and development of every student-athlete in the Delaware State University football program seriously,” Jackson’s statement said. “I have never fostered or encouraged hazing, bullying, or any violent environment, and that has never been the culture I have worked to build,” Jackson wrote.

“Because this matter is the subject to pending litigation, I will not comment further. My focus has always been on creating a positive, respectful place for student-athletes to train, compete, grow, and pursue their college dreams.”

The lawsuit also accuses Hebert of battery and reckless and wanton conduct. Attorney Georgia Pham, a former Delaware prosecutor who represents Biggs, said her client reported the incident to university police after being injured and hospitalized, but no criminal charges were filed.

After the alleged assault, the lawsuit said that Jackson put Hebert on the staff as a coach or graduate assistant. The team website doesn’t list Hebert as a coach, however.

Hebert, who uses the handle “Abear” — the pronunciation of his last name — on the social media platform X, could not be reached.

Holmes did not respond to questions about Hebert’s status at the university.