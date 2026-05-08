What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A Delaware doctor who ordered medically unnecessary genetic cancer tests for 103 people she never examined has agreed to pay the federal government $180,000 to resolve claims that her illegal actions cost Medicare $565,000.

Dr. Shayasta S. Mufti’s alleged civil violations of the False Claims Act occurred during a seven-month period in 2019 and were outlined in the complaint filed in June by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware.

Mufti has not been charged criminally, but the U.S. District Court complaint and the April settlement that included an “undisputed” statement of facts detail how she went afoul of the law by ordering tests that were “not reasonable and necessary, and not covered by Medicare,” court records show.

Working as a consultant for the telemedicine company MySpecialistMD, Mufti was paid $25 for each “purported consultation,” the complaint said, and with other fees received a total of $15,000 from MySpecialistMD.

Her phony exams led to $1.7 million in bills being sent to Medicare, the complaint said. Medicare actually paid $565,000, the settlement said.

Mufti ordered the tests, even though as an enrolled provider in Medicare, the government’s health program for older Americans and some people with disabilities, she had agreed to comply with program laws, regulations and program instructions.

That meant she would “not knowingly present or cause to be presented a false or fraudulent claim for payment by Medicare, and will not submit claims with deliberate ignorance or reckless disregard of their truth or falsity,” the complaint said.

Instead, that’s exactly what she did, prosecutors wrote, alleging that Mufti only had “brief, if any” communications with the 103 people, but “electronically approved” the genetic tests through an online portal.

“Dr. Mufti had no pre-existing physician-patient relationship with any of the beneficiaries for whom she ordered testing. Notwithstanding her certifications, she did not examine the beneficiaries, and made no effort to determine whether genetic testing was medically necessary or consistent with Medicare coverage limitation,” according to the statement of facts.

“Dr. Mufti did not review or discuss the test results with the beneficiaries, and she did not use the results of the genetic tests to manage their medical conditions or inform any treatment decisions. Her determinations were based solely on the criteria supplied by MySpecialistMD, not on any medical judgment consistent with Medicare requirements.”

Mufti, who has an active medical license in Delaware, could not be reached. Her attorney, Adam Balick, had no comment.

Benjamin Wallace, Delaware’s U.S. attorney, would not agree to an interview but had harsh words about Mufti’s actions in a written statement.

“Physicians who order unnecessary and expensive services, including genetic tests, drain critical resources from Medicare and other federal health care programs,” Wallace said. “These schemes not only waste taxpayer dollars, they undermine the integrity of programs that millions of Americans rely on.”

Three-quarters of the genetic tests that Mufti ordered were done by Landmark Diagnostics, a laboratory based in Houston.

In 2022, Landmark owner Daniel Hurt pleaded guilty in federal court to health care fraud, taking kickbacks and money laundering in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. Hurt is now serving a 10-year prison sentence for orchestrating the scheme that ripped off Medicare and other insurers of tens of millions of dollars for bogus genetic testing for cancer.