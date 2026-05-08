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Wilmington City Council voted Thursday night to remove a fellow council member after he switched parties earlier this year.

Council President Ernest “Trippy” Congo had threatened to oust fellow member James Spadola for months before this week’s vote for switching from Republican to Democrat last October.

Thursday’s vote was 8-to-1 with Congo and Council members Coby Owens, Alexander Hackett, Shané Darby, Zanthia Oliver, Chris Johnson, Christian Willauer and Yolanda McCoy voting yes. Spadola was the sole no vote. Two members, Nathan Field and Latisha Bracy, voted “present” and three members were absent.

But Spadola, who was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024 as a Republican, will stay in office for now. He filed a lawsuit against Congo and his colleagues days before the vote and Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick issued a temporary stay hours before the meeting.

Spadola said before Thursday’s vote that McCormick expressed surprise that the council would choose to go ahead before she could rule on the merits of the case.

“But like you said, council president, this vote will have no force or effect,” Spadola said. “It is a show vote.”

There’s historically been at least one Republican on Wilmington City Council because of a provision in the city’s charter, which says each party can nominate only three members for the four at-large seats.

Because just three Democrats can be on the general election ballot, a Republican has always won the fourth at-large seat.

Spadola argues that there is nothing in the city’s charter that prohibits a member from changing their political affiliation.

He announced his move to the Democrats in October 2025. He said it was a matter of conscience.

“All the excesses of [President Donald] Trump 2.0 and being an elected official under that regime was simply too much,” he said. “So that’s why I switched.”