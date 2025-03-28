From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A 31-year-old man in Delaware spent several months in 2021 persuading a teenage girl in Ohio to send him sexually explicit photos through Snapchat.

Using vulgar and degrading language with the 16-year-old, the man, whose username was “jasonkyle221,” kept pestering the girl to go further on the instant messaging app.

“You going to make daddy that vid?” he wrote during one exchange. After she sent more provocative photos and agreed to keep their correspondence private, he praised her as a “good girl.”

But when the teen balked at continuing their illicit chats, the man threatened to post her sexual photos online, the girl told authorities. She eventually blocked him.

The man, however, continued using Snapchat to solicit other minor girls and share child pornography with men.

He told one Snapchat user he had a “kink” for girls as young as 14, writing: “Imma a bad person i know it.”

The man behind the keyboard, the FBI revealed in 2023, was Michael Anthony Kealty, a churchgoing police officer.

Kealty was a detective and rising star on the police force in Smyrna, a town of 13,000 people in central Delaware, where he was named officer of the year in 2019.

Kealty and his wife lived with their infant son in the nearby rural enclave of Magnolia.

He is a U.S. Army veteran who spent four years as an explosives disposal technician and was still in the Army Reserves.

But Kealty’s depraved online behavior has blown his promising life to pieces.

For the next several years he’ll be locked in a federal prison for coercing and enticing the Ohio girl to engage in sexual behavior.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Briana Knox, who prosecuted Kealty, told WHYY News that the disgraced cop and vet is yet another example of a deviant sex criminal who led an exemplary life in public but committed dark deeds in the shadows.

“That’s what you see with a lot of predators,” Knox said. “They are charming. They are successful in the community. But they’re doing other things behind closed doors.”

Knox said the fact that Kealty was a cop only compounds the criminality.

“There’s more types of harm to the community because the trust in the criminal justice system is shattered when you have someone abuse their position like that,” the prosecutor said.