Ricardo J. Vila Jr., a gym teacher and baseball coach in Delaware’s Colonial School District, was recently on Instagram when he reached out to an eighth-grade girl who attends his school.

“This who I think it is?” wrote Vila, who used the screen name “rickv0502” on the popular social media platform. The girl confirmed that the account was hers.

That exchange occurred about 8 p.m. on March 12, court records say. Over the next four days, the 39-year-old gym teacher at George Read Middle School near New Castle communicated with the 13-year-old in conversations on Instagram and later through text messages that became increasingly sexual in nature, state police say.

In graphic messages that included photographs of his crotch as he wore blue gym shorts, police say Vila told the girl how “horny” he was and described sex acts he wanted to engage in with her. Vila also asked the child for explicit photos of herself, but she did not send any, police said.

The girl’s parents found out about the lewd advances sometime on March 16 and contacted school officials, who alerted state police. Police assigned to the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force interviewed the teenager’s parents last week and reviewed the conversations.

Their intense investigation culminated Monday morning when police took Vila into custody and charged him with 17 felonies, including sexual solicitation of a child, sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, and dangerous crime against a child under 14. Court records reviewed by WHYY News don’t say he had physical sexual contact with the girl.

Vila’s screen name, “rickv0502,” referred to his birthday, which is May 2, court records show.

Vila, who lives in Smyrna, appeared before a magistrate and was sent to prison in lieu of $634,000 cash bail, authorities said.