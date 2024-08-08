From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Four Brandywine School District administrators have been put on paid leave for allegedly mishandling complaints about the credentials and behavior of a school trauma counselor who was charged last month with raping a 5-year-old family member.

The disciplinary moves stem from concerns about John Ervin Arnold that a psychologist at Nemours’ Children’s Hospital near Wilmington had previously shared with officials at the district and Lombardy Elementary School, where Arnold had a $102,000-a-year post.

Arnold was arrested July 10, and a subsequent WHYY News story revealed that Arnold had bogus master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology that the state Department of Education had erroneously validated in July 2022. The state certification allowed Arnold to be paid several thousand more dollars a year, retroactive to his October 2021 hiring date.

The state — which learned from WHYY News that Arnold had submitted fake transcripts from Ohio University, which he never attended — is now investigating how that occurred, and two lawmakers are calling for a review of the credentialing process itself.

Brandywine Superintendent Lisa Lawson, who was promoted from top deputy on July 1, said last month she was disturbed that state and district officials were so easily bamboozled by Arnold, who had previously worked as a therapist but had no license to practice psychology in either Delaware or Florida.

Now Lawson says a separate district investigation, which is still underway, has found that serious mistakes were made after Nemours pediatric psychologist Zachary Radcliffe alerted the district about Arnold.

“We have found that there were internal missteps and there was a failure to elevate concerns to our human resources department,” Lawson said during an interview this week.

Lawson said the investigation, conducted by an outside attorney, could be wrapped up this month, and the final disciplinary recommendations would be presented to the Brandywine school board. Lawson did not identify the employees who are currently on paid administrative leave.

Radcliff and Nemours would not comment, but Lawson gave this account:

In late April, about three months before New Castle County police arrested Arnold for first- and second-degree rape and other charges, Radcliffe reached out to Brandywine after he and associates had dealt with Arnold about a Lombardy student the hospital was treating for autism.

At Lombardy and previously Mount Pleasant Elementary School, Arnold has counseled and provided support for students who have experienced trauma or have other behavioral or emotional problems.

While Arnold was not hired as a school psychologist, but rather as a counselor who did not need to be licensed, Lawson said Arnold “completely snowed” and “brainwashed’’ other Brandywine officials, including therapists, about his qualifications.

However, Arnold’s claims of being a trained psychologist with the proper educational pedigree began unraveling this spring.

During a meeting with a Nemours intern about the child and his Individualized Education Program, Arnold had been confrontational and accused Nemours of “not diagnosing the child properly,’’ Lawson said.

“There was a back-and-forth. Mr. Arnold believed that the child had a mood disorder, and apparently, Mr. Arnold had made inappropriate remarks,” Lawson said. “That caused Radcliffe to reach out to [Lombardy principal Michael McDermott] to say this is the behavior of your employee.”

McDermott informed Nemours that Arnold “will no longer be engaging with you as an organization,’’ Lawson said.

McDermott did not respond to a request by WHYY News for comment.