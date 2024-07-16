As an emotional support specialist in Delaware’s Brandywine School District since 2021, psychologist John Ervin Arnold has counseled dozens of young girls and boys who have experienced trauma or have other behavioral issues.

Arnold, who lives in the suburban Wilmington neighborhood of Fairfax, worked first at Mount Pleasant Elementary School and then at Lombardy Elementary. In recent weeks he’s been working in Brandywine’s summer school program at Claymont Elementary.

District Superintendent Lisa Lawson said this week there have been no problems or issues in Brandywine schools with Arnold, whose annual salary is $102,000.

But away from the classroom, according to a police arrest affidavit obtained by WHYY News, young girls in Arnold’s family say he has sexually abused them over the years. And this month, while police investigated a 5-year-old Delaware girl’s heinous accusations against him, Arnold tried to kill himself and was treated at Christiana Hospital’s psychiatric unit, the warrant said.

Arnold, 47, now faces several felony charges for alleged crimes against the girl, including first- and second-degree rape.

The suspect, who grew up in western Maryland and practiced psychology privately in Florida, has been detained on $1.05 million cash bail since Friday at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

The warrant said the 5-year-old victim had reported inappropriate sexual behavior by Arnold more than two years earlier. She was examined then by a physician and a psychologist, but Arnold told the doctors that it was the toddler who had touched him inappropriately, and the medical reports concluded the girl had a “behavioral issue,” so police were not notified, the warrant said.

That changed July 1, when the girl was at day camp and made startling accusations about Arnold during a discussion on “good touches and bad touches,” the warrant said.

Police and state child abuse investigators were immediately notified, and the girl was examined at Nemours Children’s Hospital near Wilmington, where she repeated the accusations, the warrant said.

That investigation led to the disclosure by the girl’s mother about the child’s previous claims and that Arnold was suspected of molesting another relative several years earlier in Florida. A New Castle County police detective later interviewed that woman, who is now in her early 20s, and she reported similar acts of abuse by Arnold when she was a young child, alleging that he told her, “Don’t tell anyone, this is our secret.”

That woman also told the detective that two other female relatives had told her that Arnold had sexually abused them when they were children and he lived in Cumberland, Maryland, the warrant said.

Arnold has not been charged with any crimes against those women. He told Delaware police the woman from the alleged incidents in Florida “made this up to distract from bad behavior at the time that resulted in police contact.”

Arnold also denied any abuse against the 5-year-old Delaware child, the warrant said, and told the detective he was well-aware that if had raped the child, he “would go to prison for the rest of his life.”

Arnold also told police he realized that a 5-year-old child wouldn’t have knowledge of sexual acts or male anatomy, but said the child had “walked in on him while he was taking a bath” and that a boy at her preschool had exposed himself to the class.