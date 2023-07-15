Calls to 988 in Philadelphia in 2022 jumped 14% when compared to the number of calls in 2021, according to city data. Bowen said higher call volumes continue into this year.

“We believe this increase is occurring both because of increased awareness of 988 and the Philadelphia Crisis Line in general,” she said, “but also due to the ongoing high levels of distress in the community.”

When more care and help is needed, cases are referred to the city’s mobile crisis response units, a network of four community behavioral health organizations that send out teams of experts to people in crisis.

Mobile crisis unit dispatches were up 37% in 2022 compared to the previous year, officials said.

John White is president and CEO of the Consortium Inc., a community mental health center that has provided mobile crisis services in the city for 30 years. White said 988 and expanded access to crisis care has made some progress, but there’s more to be done.

“Trauma is real and it’s important that people know where they can go to get help to address their trauma,” he said. “We need to make sure that we are connecting [them] to those services that are available after the crisis so that people can get into care.”

The city has hired more staff and professional counselors at its crisis call centers to handle rising demand for services, and now have civilian experts embedded in 911 dispatch centers to better identify behavioral health crisis calls and send appropriate care.

Bowen said the city plans to open a fifth Crisis Response Center. The Crisis Response Centers take mental health and substance use-related emergency cases, perform evaluations, and link people to medication assisted treatment and other services.