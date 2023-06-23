Philadelphia City Council approved a $6.2 billion dollar budget Thursday before leaving for summer recess.

The fiscal year 2024 budget, which now awaits Mayor Jim Kenney’s final signature, includes additional money for mental and behavioral health crisis response services.

“Over 200 Philadelphians each day seek mental health support,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks, “and this funding will help ensure trained mental health providers will be able to respond to every call.”

Philadelphia’s community mobile crisis response program is a network of four nonprofit organizations that each run multiple units of non-police mental and behavioral health experts.

The teams respond to people who call the national 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or the city’s local crisis lines.

However, some units have struggled to staff 24/7 coverage, said Commissioner Dr. Jill Bowen of the city Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services during a budget hearing in April.

Bowen said the response times to reach people were also longer than the desired 30 minutes, averaging more than one hour per call.

“That is presenting a little bit of a challenge for us, especially during the higher volume times,” Bowen said.