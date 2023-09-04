Keeping it real with kids and their mental health

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Earlier this year, the eighth graders at Arbutus Middle School in Baltimore County, Maryland shuffled down the long hallways and entered the gymnasium for their first assembly since COVID-19.

It seemed like they were either wearing crocs or fancy sneakers, hoodies or jean jackets. They plopped on the gym floor in clusters and whipped out their phones, but not for long.

They were instructed to put phones in the bin being passed around or put them away completely for the next hour.

“Don’t think I won’t catch you looking at your phone. Because I will. I always do,” said Jason Weiner, the health and physical education teacher.

“You know what this assembly is about,” Weiner said, trying to get the students to settle down. “We talked about it. It’s a presentation about mental health and mental health awareness.”

Meanwhile, NAMI Metro was getting set up with microphones, speakers, and a video projector. NAMI is the National Alliance for Mental Illness. They’re a national grassroots advocacy group with local chapters. Thousands of volunteers work for NAMI and two of them were in the gym about to present the “Ending the Silence” program.

“Ending the Silence,” is kind of like an interactive TED talk. But the storytellers share their lived experiences with mental health conditions. And they tell their stories directly to students. The national program has been around for a while but started in the Baltimore area in 2019. The organizers had no idea how relevant it would become.

According to a 2021 survey from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 44% of teens in the U.S. report feeling persistently sad and hopeless since the COVID-19 pandemic began. That’s up from 37% in 2019.

In this 2022-23 academic year, the local NAMI chapter brought 28 volunteers to 39 schools in the Baltimore Metro area to present “Ending the Silence.”